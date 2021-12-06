Happy Headlines! Daily Dose of Serotonin

1. A stray dog woke a family up in Virginia and saved them from a fire. Then a firefighter posted a photo of him . . . his owners saw it . . . and now he’s back home. 2. Speaking of dogs: A woman in Indiana...
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
In 1999, I took a weeklong vacation with a friend to Mazatlán, Mexico — and it was love at first sight. I was so smitten with the beach city that I went to a realtor the next day and bought a small house for $28,000. My plan was...
Two posts sit chained together in the middle of the Wyoming prairie, each bearing a “No Trespassing” sign. Nothing surrounds them. Not a fence. Not a road. Underneath the chain rests a metal survey stake marking the spot where four pieces of land come together. The Bureau of...
What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her father, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
A Capitol riots suspect has been found hiding with his family in a trailer in the mountains of Nevada and subsequently arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who was arrested on 1 December, is accused of attacking law enforcement officials with dangerous weapons and other crimes on 6 January when former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill against president Joe Biden’s victory.Authorities said that Mr Kenyon’s whereabouts were unknown, reported KOLOTV.Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated trailer near the Peavine Mountain. When the...
The State of Maine is mailing out $285 checks to more than 300,000 people who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Many still have not received the payment. Nearly 25,000 are going out every weekday, with the state hoping to have everyone’s check in the mail by the end of the month.
Where as these videos of puppy gifts ARE the sweetest and most wonderful thing to see, PLEASE know your gift-ee! There are many puppies and all kinds of pets that end up in shelters after Christmas because the person receiving the gift could not keep or take care of the animal.
The O'Colly asked Oklahoma State students on campus who they would want to send a happy holidays to and why. Here are there responses. "I want to wish all of my friends a happy holiday and I want them to enjoy and have a lot of good food. Jason Clause,...
What’s “Frostmas?” Every year farmers celebrate the end of the growing season when the first frost occurs. Flowers and crops at this time of year turn to mush due to frost damage. So, Frostmas can be a fun celebration with farmers and their families to commemorate a good year of hard work and a successful harvest. It can also be a quiet reminder to plan and prepare for next year. Depending on what’s being grown, farmers may start to winterize their crops by assembling plastic tunnels or preparing cool crops in a greenhouse or hoophouse.
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s penchant toward lockdowns and Bubble Wrap has turned out to be wrong several times throughout the pandemic, with it sometimes being clear he was wrong the moment he made an assertion. But that hasn’t stopped him from trying to orient normal life around COVID-19 yet.
Members of Chabad House of Buffalo welcomed the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the giant menorah on Sunday, Nov. 28, at Tops International Plaza, 3980 Maple Road in Amherst. A new feature this year was a Gelt Drop, in which Hanukkah chocolate coins were dropped from 25 feet in the air from a fire truck ladder. There were Hanukkah […]
At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job.The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself.An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones...
The emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant feels like a flashback to last year’s grim festive season when much of the world went into lockdown to avert the worst of the Alpha variant wave. But though the sense of eerie, impending doom feels familiar, the epidemiological and political situations are different from one year ago.
Kalon Gervin originally committed to Wisconsin after transferring from Michigan State. Friday night, the former Spartan announced a “change of plans.”. Instead of going to Madison, he’s heading to Lawrence. Gervin posted a picture on Twitter announcing his commitment to Kansas Friday night. The announcement came more than...
