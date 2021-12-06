ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School of Public Health Hosts Virtual Grant-Writing Workshop for Aga Khan University

Cover picture for the articleBeginning November 1, 2021, a group of faculty and staff from the UAB School of Public Health (SOPH) hosted a research grant-writing workshop with colleagues at the Aga Khan University in both Karachi, Pakistan and Nairobi, Kenya. This virtual workshop occurred over eight mornings, from 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. CST, and...

