School of Public Health Hosts Virtual Grant-Writing Workshop for Aga Khan University

Bard College is celebrating its 20th year leading public early colleges that give high school students a tuition-free, early, and excellent start to college. In celebration of these two decades of innovation in the public sphere, Bard Early College is hosting a series of public conversations on issues of access and equity in public education. The first discussion of the series, “Rethinking College,” asks the question: What will higher education in America look like 20 years from now? In this public conversation, we will hear from two leading voices in education, Assistant Secretary of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development at the U.S. Department of Education Roberto J. Rodríguez and Vice President for Education Policy and Knowledge Management at New America Kevin Carey, and several current students on the topic. The discussion with Assistant Secretary Rodriguez and Mr. Carey will be led and moderated by two students currently enrolled in Bard Early College. This event will be held virtually on Thursday, December 2 at 12pm ET. Click here to join via Zoom with passcode: 145766.

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO