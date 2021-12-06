John David Pendley, Sr

David John Brown, 53, of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1968, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Hilary Gerard “Jerry” and Shirley Ann Greedan Brown. David graduated from Ringgold High School in 1987 and later earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Pittsburgh. He was Act 120 certified from Indiana University. He started his law enforcement career in North Belle Vernon and continued to work in several areas, including Hanover Township and McDonald Borough, before being hired full time by the Collier Township Police Department, where he was employed for the past 20 years. David was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 91 and St. Valentine Catholic Church in Bethel Park. He enjoyed hunting, antiquing, fitness, riding his Harley-Davidson and watching horror movies. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer DeHosse Brown, with whom he would have celebrated 28 years of marriage on Dec. 11, 2021; two daughters, Hilary Slagle (Jeffrey) of Bethel Park and Erin Brown (Stanley Martin) and son, Austin Brown, both at home; brother, Edward (Sharon) Brown of Monongahela; sister, Mary Ann (Richard) Fonzi of Monongahela; aunt, Abby McMahon of Monongahela; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Monongahela, with the Rev. George Chortos as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 (Komen.org). Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

