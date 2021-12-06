ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Climate Change is the biggest public health challenge of our lives, according to UAB Dean—here’s why

uab.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Climate Change is the biggest public health challenge of our lives…even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic. This will be with us the rest of my natural life, whether I live one more day or 35...

www.uab.edu

uab.edu

UAB School of Public Health appoints first Magic City LGBTQ Health Studies Endowed Professorship

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health has appointed Sarah MacCarthy, Sc.D., as the first holder of the Magic City LGBTQ Health Studies Endowed Professorship. The professorship is the first of its kind in the country as well as in the Deep South, a region where LGBTQ individuals are limited in their ability to access quality services, despite being vulnerable to a range of health problems.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uab.edu

UAB Hospital now eighth-largest in the nation

UAB Hospital, the flagship hospital of the UAB Health System, is now the eighth-largest hospital in the nation, up three spots from 2020, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. UAB Hospital has 1,207 hospital beds. “As the University of Alabama at Birmingham continues to make record-breaking strides in all pillars of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Cullman native Elizabeth Miller named as Miss UAB 2022

Elizabeth Miller, a junior from Cullman, Alabama, was crowned Miss University of Alabama at Birmingham 2022 on Nov. 13, when nine candidates competed for the title. Miller, majoring in marketing in the Collat School of Business, also won the Talent Award and Spirit Award. She won a total of $2,600 in scholarships. Miller is the daughter of Paul Miller and Letha Miller.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB Medicine first in Alabama to offer scarless ablation for thyroid nodules

Surgeons in the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are the first in Alabama to offer a new therapy to treat benign nodules from the thyroid by means of ablation, or heat. The process, called radiofrequency ablation, reduces nodules in the thyroid by introducing heat energy to the nodule, causing it to shrink.
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

Maddox elected as college/university representative for American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese

John Maddox, associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures, has been elected college/university representative for the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. Maddox has taught at UAB for the past seven years, and it is his second time representing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Cancer-fighting spinoff from UAB grows through IPO, clinical trial and new lab space in Birmingham

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing intellectual property licensed from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and two other institutions is testing its technology to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive type of cancer that originates in the brain. In a preclinical study published in the Nature portfolio journal Scientific Reports,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Virginia Mercury

CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director […] The post CDC: More than two dozen states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uab.edu

How one UAB graduate is bridging the gap between arts and sciences

Simon Peeples, a graduating senior from Daphne, Alabama, is finishing their undergraduate journey at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a unique combination of two majors that, on the surface, do not seem to go hand in hand — chemistry and art history. During their time as a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Aneja named Associate Dean for Research and Innovation in SHP

Ritu Aneja, Ph.D., has been named associate dean for Research and Innovation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Health Professions. In her new role, Aneja will establish strategic partnerships, alliances and collaborations with UAB’s existing world-class research programs and facilities, aiming to create new interdisciplinary projects and programs that address complex societal challenges such as wellness and rehabilitation, cancer health disparities, biotechnology and healthcare outcomes. She will also be responsible for shaping the school’s research enterprise, setting a cohesive research agenda, and positioning SHP as a leader in research and in developing scientific solutions to real-world health problems.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

First Day Access (Course Materials)

The First Day Program, hosted by the UAB Bookstore, allows students to receive their digital course materials directly in their Canvas course on the first day of class for a reduced cost. Students do not need to come to the bookstore to order anything for courses that participate in First Day Access. Charges for first day courses are billed directly to the students’ account, with financial aid applied against those charges if appropriate.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

