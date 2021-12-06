Climate Change is the biggest public health challenge of our lives, according to UAB Dean—here’s why

Ritu Aneja, Ph.D., has been named associate dean for Research and Innovation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Health Professions. In her new role, Aneja will establish strategic partnerships, alliances and collaborations with UAB’s existing world-class research programs and facilities, aiming to create new interdisciplinary projects and programs that address complex societal challenges such as wellness and rehabilitation, cancer health disparities, biotechnology and healthcare outcomes. She will also be responsible for shaping the school’s research enterprise, setting a cohesive research agenda, and positioning SHP as a leader in research and in developing scientific solutions to real-world health problems.
