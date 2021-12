Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here, and as you'd expect there are plenty of big changes being introduced for the fresh chapter. There's a whole new map to learn, some updated mechanics to get to grips with, and even a new type of Victory Royale to earn if you manage to be the last Fortnite player standing. With so much new stuff going on it can feel a bit overwhelming when you get out of the sea to start the next era of the game, so to help you on your way we have a round up of the biggest changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO