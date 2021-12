For the past seven years, Los Angeles has been Corey Seager's home. Now, after signing a huge deal with the Texas Rangers, 10 years $325 million, he's begun a new chapter in his life and will be joining Dodgers' former third-base coach Chris Woodward at Globe Life. With the Rangers signing a number of impact players like Seager this offseason, they have made it clear that they will do everything they can to be contenders in the near future and have expressed interest in free agent Clayton Kershaw as well.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO