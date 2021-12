Judgment was the first installment in a spin-off franchise set in the Yakuza series and did a magnificent job establishing a new narrative separate but part of this beloved universe. Lost Judgment builds on everything the first game set but does it in a more personal way. Dealing with the effects of bullying and showcasing a deeply profound story that doesn't sugarcoat the horrors that come with this often simplified behavior. With the developers improving many of the features from the first game and delivering an exceptional combat system along with tons of side activities. Lost Judgment is an exceptionally dark adventure that takes on sensitive topics teeming with outstanding action that shouldn't be overlooked.

