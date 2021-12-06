ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Interview with the Belsnickel 12-3-21

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Patrick Donmoyer gives a presentation on the Pennsylvania Dutch holiday traditions...

Berks Perspectives 12-9-21

The panel comes together to discuss the local newspaper and current policies on Berks Perspectives. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Humane Pennsylvania Gifts Fee-Waived Adoptions

Humane Pennsylvania celebrates the holiday season with a special 12-day, fee-waived adoption event. From Monday, December 13th to Friday, December 24th, 12 Days of Adoptions will allow community members to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter locations.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Safe Berks and Upcoming BCAP Events 12-7-21

Host Stephan Fains is joined by Francine Scoboria to discuss some of the events and activities the two hold together for young people on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Researcher Dennis Damiani 12-9-21

Host Robin Costenbader Jacobson sits down with military researcher Dennis Damiani about his passion for sharing stories of Berks County veterans through his thorough biographies on Greater Reading Public Eye. From the program: Greater Reading Public Eye.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

ARC Alliance Holiday 2021 12-7-21

The members of the ARC Alliance spread thanks and holiday cheer on The ARC: Building Bridges in the Community. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
ADVOCACY

