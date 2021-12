The Falcons and Panthers are in a similar state as the end of the season rolls around; both sit on the edge of the playoff hunt and sport a 5-7 record. The Panthers just fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady; I guess in hopes of providing a spark for the offense. Or it could be Matt Rhule’s verbal commitment to running the ball, which probably isn’t Brady’s expertise. Either way, it would be asinine to assume they turn it around right now with such a poor pass blocking offensive line and bad quarterback play.

