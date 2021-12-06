ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThroughout the years, people have discovered and developed so many types of hobbies. Technology, especially, has opened new ways for people to spend their free time. It might be difficult to keep track of all of them, but this list of hobbies is sure to give you a great...

smallbiztrends.com

25 Hobbies that Make Money

“Happy is the man who can make a living by his hobby.” Famed dramatist George Bernard Shaw made a lot of good points in his life, but that particular quote might have been one of his most insightful. Hobbies are great, after all. They give us a way to relax, relieve stress and enjoy ourselves. But how much better would it be earning an income from crafts you can sell. It would be great to earn money in what would otherwise be considered leisure time? Fortunately, plenty of people have found a way to make money from a variety of hobbies.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

6 Creative Hobbies That Double as Stress-Busters

Simply put, getting creative gives your mind and body a break from the constant barrage of stress. "When using our bodies, such as in dance, or our hands, as in drawing or coloring, our mind makes space for the activity we're doing in place of the stress we felt before," says Sarah Pace, personal health coach and trainer. "Asking our brain to focus on something physical puts us in a sort of meditative state, releasing dopamine and slowing our breath."
LIFESTYLE
Killeen Daily Herald

Hobby collectors show off variety

From Pokemon to baseball cards, all the way to Star Wars memorabilia, the first Hobby and Collectors Show featured just about every corner of the collectible market. “It was so much fun meeting the people and collecting the stuff,” Debbie Weaver said. Weaver, who had on display Star Wars figurines,...
RETAIL
Gainesville Times

Opinion: Fishing is a hobby useful for relaxation

I believe fishing with live or artificial bait can be one of the most relaxing pastimes a person can get involved in as a hobby. Whether you’re out with buddies or by yourself on a boat or a kayak, it is no doubt that you’ll have fun, regardless of the outcome. Fishing is a great way to disconnect from our busy world of school, work and everyday living and reconnect with nature. Out on the lake, pond, river or stream, spending time on the tranquil water, listening to sounds of nature — from bird songs to wind patterns will help our brains relax. Fishing will take you to another place and brighten up your day or the upcoming week.
HOBBIES
Joplin Globe

Frankie Meyer: Genealogy is the second most-popular hobby in America

Genealogy is the second most-popular hobby in our country after gardening. One of the reasons for its popularity is that it involves so much more than collecting names, dates and events. To obtain further information, researchers do internet searches, contact and correspond with family members and travel to visit with distant relatives.
HOME & GARDEN
connectsavannah.com

A hobby turned business with BITE

Since arriving in Savannah in 1999 from Erie, PA, to work for Gulfstream, Bill Eberlein has “strapped on a tank” almost daily to dive Savannah’s local rivers and search through the dark and silt for fossilized teeth. “I got hired at Gulfstream Aerospace here and moved in 1999,” Eberlein said....
SAVANNAH, GA
scotscoop.com

Bakers turn hobby into career

While scrolling through her YouTube explore page, Kelly Liu found herself clicking on a recipe tutorial for baking cream puffs. Inspired by the videos, Liu decided to attempt the recipe in her kitchen, marking the beginning of her baking career. Although baking started as a hobby, the monumental decision of clicking on the YouTube video inspired the opening of her bakery two years later, Oh Honey Bakery, located in Mountain View, California.
SAN MATEO, CA
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
