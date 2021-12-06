CHS Future Business Leaders of America Members attend Fall Leadership

Each year in the fall, the annual National FFA Convention and expo is held. This year, the 94th annual convention was held in Indiana in downtown Indianapolis. Eight Racine Southern FFA members attended the convention. Those who attended were Dylan Lyons, Corey Seth, Kylee Circle, Katie Rowe, Cassidy Bailey, Anthony Whobrey, Chloe Smith, and Nathaniel Nero. At the convention, students participate in general sessions, leadership workshops, shopping expo, volunteer activities, listen to special guest speakers, and participate in other fun activities as a chapter.
