ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Christmas Bazaar

By Celebrations
The Lebanon Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas shoppers from around the county converged on...

www.reporter.net

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Press

High Mountain Holiday Bazaar set for Dec. 4

SHERIDAN — The High Mountain Holiday Bazaar will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Ranchester Town Hall. The event will feature holiday shopping and fun. Coffee, hot chocolate, tea and water will be available all day. A free lunch will be offered at 11 a.m.
RANCHESTER, WY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Happens This Saturday

If you’re looking for a way to get all of your holiday shopping done without also worrying about delivery and supply chain issues, take your money to the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street, where you can find gifts for everyone on your list. This is the fourteenth year for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sonoma Index Tribune

Holiday bazaar at Community Supply

Supply chain problems this holiday season? Not if Lisa Willett of Community Supply has anything to do about it. And to demonstrate her point, she’s bringing together a variety of local vendors on Saturday, Dec. 4, for “The Community Supply Chain Rebellion Bazaar.”. “All the talk about canceled holidays due...
SONOMA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Elks Holiday Bazaar Fundraiser

The 3rd Annual ELKS Lodge #613 HOLIDAY BAZAAR will be held Friday, December 3rd, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The event features a variety of Vendors and ELKS members Handcrafted Specialties and One-of-a-Kind items for the Holidays. There will be a special Vendor Raffle from 3:00-5:00 PM. Must...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Bazaar#Good Cause
The Saginaw News

Buena Vista holiday bazaar to feature Christmas tree lighting, vendors with gifts, craft projects for kids

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI — Business vendors, holiday music, a gift raffle and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony will highlight a bazaar planned here next month. The holiday bazaar is scheduled Friday, Dec. 10, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the indoor gymnasium at Buena Vista Community Center, 1940 S. Outer in Buena Vista Township.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

The Piggy Bank Bazaar Returns to Wappingers this December

The Hudson Valley is gearing up for the holiday season and now your kids can get in on the spirited fun too. One Hudson Valley church is opening its doors and letting the kids do the holiday shopping. It's called the Piggy Bank Baazar at the New Hackensack Reformed Church and it gives children the opportunity to buy gifts for their family and friends. The best part? All gifts are $3 or less.
LIFESTYLE
Idaho Mountain Express

Papoose Club to hold Holiday Bazaar this weekend

This weekend, the Papoose Club will host a fundraiser at Hemingway Elementary School. It features hand-made gifts from more than 50 artists: sweets, ceramics, handblown glass, clothing, jewelry, handbags, birdhouses, decorative objects, textiles and more. New this year will be an online raffle and auction and a cookie recipe book....
ADVOCACY
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Santa fills his sack at Art Association bazaar

The weather outside? Not so frightful. Roads are clear. And that white stuff is playing fickle. Still, it’s December. Thanksgiving is a wrap. It seems everyone has their Christmas tree up already. And if more proof that the holiday season is upon us is needed, the Art Association is cranking up to host its 57th annual Holiday Bazaar.
TETON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
Killeen Daily Herald

Cove bazaar features arts, crafts and handmade gifts

COPPERAS COVE — Vendors gathered themselves inside of the Copperas Cove Civic Center to sell items created by their own hands on Saturday,. The event was coordinated by Team JLyons and the Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School. The team’s leader, Charles Lyons, says that the event is their way of giving back to the community.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Holiday Bazaar returns to Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee hosted its 17th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday morning. Dozens of small vendors lined the gymnasium and exercise room of the Greensville-Emporia Family YMCA, selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry to baked goods.
EMPORIA, VA
WPFO

Center for Wildlife to host annual Holiday Bazaar

The Center for Wildlife wants to help get you into the holiday spirit. The center’s annual Holiday Bazaar is on December 19 in celebration of the winter solstice. It will be at their new facility at 375 Mountain Road in Cape Neddick. There will be two sessions from 10 a.m....
FESTIVAL
jamestowngazette.com

Holiday Artisan Bazaar Opens December 4

And the season this year will include a new and promising seasonal event in downtown Jamestown. In what is likely to become a major addition to the city’s holiday celebration, the inaugural Holiday Artisan Bazaar will begin on Saturday, December 4, preceding the city’s Christmas parade, and continue from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM the following two Saturdays. The bazaar will feature artists and craftspeople from throughout the county. Handmade merchandise will be on display and offered for sale at four downtown locations: outdoors at the Wintergarden Plaza on Main between Third and Fourth Streets and at Potter’s Terrace on Third near Main; indoors at the Dykeman gallery, 100 East Second, recently purchased by a Limited Liability Corporation, and at the former U.S. News, 105 West Third, next door to Dot’s Gift Boutique. The event is designed to bring back to downtown holiday shoppers and celebrants. Santa and Mrs. Clause along with a number of elves will appear from 1:00-3:00 each of the Saturdays. Live music will accompany the event. Hot cocoa and candy canes are free to shoppers. Business owners have been encouraged to decorate their storefront windows for the duration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WBKO

10th Annual Hometown Holiday Bazaar

Sunny and warm afternoon, cooler weather on the way!. The remainder of Friday will be dry and very warm, but cooler air arrives this weekend with the potential for a few sprinkles on Saturday morning. Teen Angel 2021. Updated: 54 minutes ago. World Aids Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. 3...
SOCIETY
The Lebanon Reporter

Wonderland of Lights open at Ouabache SP

Come see Ouabache State Park like never before during its Wonderland of Lights, which runs nightly through Dec. 31. Wonderland of Lights runs from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. Admission is $5 per car. Payment is by cash or check only. This drive-through event features many lighted displays that...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy