Christmas Bazaar

And the season this year will include a new and promising seasonal event in downtown Jamestown. In what is likely to become a major addition to the city’s holiday celebration, the inaugural Holiday Artisan Bazaar will begin on Saturday, December 4, preceding the city’s Christmas parade, and continue from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM the following two Saturdays. The bazaar will feature artists and craftspeople from throughout the county. Handmade merchandise will be on display and offered for sale at four downtown locations: outdoors at the Wintergarden Plaza on Main between Third and Fourth Streets and at Potter’s Terrace on Third near Main; indoors at the Dykeman gallery, 100 East Second, recently purchased by a Limited Liability Corporation, and at the former U.S. News, 105 West Third, next door to Dot’s Gift Boutique. The event is designed to bring back to downtown holiday shoppers and celebrants. Santa and Mrs. Clause along with a number of elves will appear from 1:00-3:00 each of the Saturdays. Live music will accompany the event. Hot cocoa and candy canes are free to shoppers. Business owners have been encouraged to decorate their storefront windows for the duration.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO