Angie Whitesell, MD

Hometown: West Fork, Ark. Family: Wife LaDonna, and children Darci (26) Dalton (23) and Dayva (7) In Town: “I have been teaching ag at West Fork High School for 26 years. Like most ag teachers, I work 12 months a year and weekends helping students with livestock and preparing for shows etc. As the years have passed, our curriculum has become more defined by state mandates. I teach two sections of a survey of agriculture which is a ninth grade introductory class. I also teach animal science and advanced animal science, as well as ag mechanics and advanced ag mechanics. My schedule is filled out with a metals/welding class. Because I am the only teacher, our district must limit the number of course options, and these best meet local needs as well as playing into my strengths. The thing I like best about teaching is students asking questions, learning from the answers and maybe even graduating in a career related to those answers. I also drive a bus before and after school.”

WEST FORK, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO