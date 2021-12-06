Angie Whitesell, MD

• Family: son Owen Neely, daughter Annie Neely (twin), son Miles Neely (twin), and son Ike Neely. • Hometown: Lockwood, Mo. In Town: Angie Whitesell, M.D., has served the Lockwood and Dade County, Mo., area as a family physician at the Mercy Clinic in Lockwood for the past 13 years out...
On Thursday, nearly four-and-a-half years after the body of exotic snake guru Ben Renick was found in a puddle of blood surrounded by hundreds of custom-bred cobras and anacondas, his former wife, Lynlee Renick, has been convicted of the killing in a Missouri courtroom. The jury in Boone County Circuit...
Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Erik A. Carpio. Dr. Carpio is a Family Medicine physician who received his medical degree from UC Riverside School of Medicine and completed the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento/Davis. Dr. Carpio will be practicing at 3133 Professional Dr., Ste. 20, Auburn, (530) 885-8821.
Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC. Dr. Luo is a board-certified Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist who received her medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical School. She completed a Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship, a Clinical Research Fellowship and an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Luo is practicing at 2800 L St., 6th Floor, Sacramento (916) 887-4040.
Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Steven W. Nakano, MD. Dr. Nakano specializes in Neurology, receiving his medical degree from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and a Neurology Residency as well as a Movement Fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital. Dr. Nakano is practicing at 2800 L St., Ste. 500, Sacramento, (916) 454-6850.
You have full access to this article via your institution. Paula J. Clayton, MD died on September 4 in Pasadena, California after a short illness at the age of 86. She broke new ground in psychiatry in many ways -as a leading member of the Washington University group that revolutionized psychiatric diagnosis in America: as the first woman chair of major academic departments of psychiatry, and by her new findings on the diagnosis, clinical course, and treatment of depression. She was a beloved figure in psychiatry and a role model for the few women in psychiatry at the time in leadership roles or who aspired to them. She lit up any room that she entered with her warm smile, her sense of humor, and her sharp thinking.
Hometown: West Fork, Ark. Family: Wife LaDonna, and children Darci (26) Dalton (23) and Dayva (7) In Town: “I have been teaching ag at West Fork High School for 26 years. Like most ag teachers, I work 12 months a year and weekends helping students with livestock and preparing for shows etc. As the years have passed, our curriculum has become more defined by state mandates. I teach two sections of a survey of agriculture which is a ninth grade introductory class. I also teach animal science and advanced animal science, as well as ag mechanics and advanced ag mechanics. My schedule is filled out with a metals/welding class. Because I am the only teacher, our district must limit the number of course options, and these best meet local needs as well as playing into my strengths. The thing I like best about teaching is students asking questions, learning from the answers and maybe even graduating in a career related to those answers. I also drive a bus before and after school.”
