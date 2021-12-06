What-a-cookbook!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis segment is sponsored by Whataburger. The Whataburger cookbook with Chef Megan Gills recipes are available...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cookbooks to put on your Christmas list

There are several new cookbooks that just might be a great item for someone on your Christmas list!. First from famed British chef is “Jamie Oliver Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy.”. With more than 120 recipes that are easy to follow and plenty of art, this collection has great dishes...
RECIPES
Nashville Scene

Local Food Writer Erin Murray Releases New Cookbook

Erin Murray stays plenty busy in her job as the editor-in-chief of The Local Palate magazine, but she’s also maintained a side hustle during the pandemic. Working with her long-time collaborator chef Jeremy Sewall of Boston’s Row 34, she has created The Row 34 Cookbook, a celebration of the oyster bar culture that has made the restaurant a favorite destination for seafood lovers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Napa Valley Register

Book Banter: Cookbooks to Inspire or to Give

The holidays almost always mean more time in the kitchen, for amateur and experienced cooks alike. Traditions like baking and decorating cookies with the kids or grandkids, following recipes for dishes that have been passed down generation-to-generation; and even concocting a warming, hot mulled wine or cider makes this time of year festive and fun.
RECIPES
inquirer.com

Our 6 favorite cookbooks for fall and winter 2021

As the night continues to encroach on the light of day, we begin to look forward to cozy nights at home. We crank on the oven or stove, finding comfort (and ease) in casseroles, baked goods and soups, while at the market, even the produce seems heartier: bushels of sweet potatoes, beets, mushrooms.
RECIPES
The Week

Forgotten cookbook connects community with favorite recipes from the past

From cornbread to barbecue chicken, Dusty Hudgins is shining a light on the recipes once beloved by the cafeteria workers of Abilene, Texas. Hudgins' late mother, Florice, was one of those workers, serving lunch to kids in the 1960s and 1970s. While looking through her belongings, Hudgins discovered several of her vintage cookbooks, including one titled Our Favorite Recipes by the Abilene School Food Service Association. There were standard recipes that hold up today, such as Southern stuffing, and others that are an acquired taste, like chicken loaf with fruit.
RECIPES
Cosmopolitan

16 of the best vegan cookbooks for delicious plant-based dishes

Whether you’re a lifelong vegan or are just interested in dabbling in greener meals, there’s no denying that veganism is soaring in popularity in the UK. Just look at the chain restaurants offering vegan food, like Greggs vegan sausage roll, or KFC’s finger lickin’ vegan burger. And if you’re looking...
RECIPES
Cosmopolitan

17 of the best vegetarian cookbooks to tickle your tastebuds

Are you a lifelong vegetarian, or just tempted to ditch the meat for a few days a week as part of a 'flexitarian' diet? Or maybe you have a vegetarian guest coming over and aren't sure what to cook them? From vegetarian student cookbooks to Indian vegetarian cookbooks, there are tonnes of tomes you should be adding to your kitchen shelves, packed with delicious recipes and not a trace of meat or fish.
RECIPES
newspressnow.com

Cookbook's recipes focus on food bank staples

Second Harvest Community Food Bank tends to receive donations of uncommon ingredients that some people might not know how to incorporate into their meals. But now, there’s a solution. Melissa Ryser, the development specialist at Second Harvest, spent about a year compiling recipes to create "Pass the Plate," a cookbook...
RECIPES
Atlas Obscura

Our Favorite Gadgets, Cookbooks, and Snacks for the Holidays

I’ve already finished my holiday shopping this year. Please hold your applause till the end of this gift guide. Truthfully, I’m usually not this efficient. But with online shopping skills honed by 18 months of semi-confinement, I quickly checked everyone off my list before shops had even swapped out their Halloween merchandise for Christmas stuff.
SHOPPING
KING-5

Have a small kitchen? This cookbook is for you

For those of you who have small kitchens, we've got a cookbook with recipes that'll fit the space you have!. Annie Mahle just released her "Tiny Kitchen" cookbook! She shared a simple, but tasty dinner recipe that was super easy to put together!. ROASTED RED BELL PEPPER HALVES WITH LINGUIÇA...
RECIPES
Bwog

The Official Decade-Long Cooking With Bwog Cookbook (2011-2021)

We’re always seeing new Bwog recipe posts pop up on our Twitter feeds, or they’re recommended to us by friends, and then they disappear into the ether. Where did all 176 of those posts go? Look no further, future chef. We dare you to make all 176 Cooking With Bwog...
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Jesse Szewczyk’s "Cookies" Is the Most Irresistible Cookbook of The Season

One look at Jesse Szewczyk’s "Cookies: The New Classics" and it’s immediately clear that this is not just another cookie book. It is, in this dessert-loving cookbook fanatic’s humble opinion, the most gorgeous book of the season. Every cookie sparkles. It’s comforting to know that Szewczyk is a food stylist...
RECIPES
University of Arkansas

Division of DEI Releases 'Around the World' Cookbook

Just in time for the holiday break, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has released a cookbook, Around the World in Thirty Recipes: A Cookbook Exploring Different Cultures Through Food, to support campuswide value in diversity and the ways in which it extends into all areas of life, including food palettes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

5 cookbooks that would make the perfect gift

Cookbooks are always a great gift idea when looking to surprise not only the readers in your life, but also the cooks and bakers. And while not everyone is out here reading cookbooks for fun (I mean I do), with these gift ideas, that might change. When it comes to...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Here are 10 of the season’s best cookbooks, for giving or keeping

This has been a strong year for cookbooks with clear voices and unique personalities, emphasizing themes of diaspora, diversity, and regionality. They are deeply welcome. We have spent so much time hunkered down in our own kitchens, sometimes cozy and content, sometimes sad or scared, our loved ones hard to reach. It is a time to cook from books that celebrate the lovely vastness of the world, and people’s lovely, vast experiences in it.
RECIPES
North Country Public Radio

Chef Curtiss: Cookbook gift ideas for the foodies on your holiday list

Chances are great that you have a foodie on your holiday gift list. So, we asked our resident food expert, Chef Curtiss Hemm, for some suggestions. He told Todd Moe that he owns many hundreds of cookbooks, and reads them. Todd MoeChef Curtiss: Cookbook gift ideas for the foodies on...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The Everything Green Mediterranean Cookbook

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The Everything Green Mediterranean Cookbook: 200 Plant-Based Recipes for Healthy―and Satisfying―Weight Loss by Peter Minaki (Everything, 2021). (ARV $18.99) Note: You can...
RECIPES

