What-a-cookbook!

From cornbread to barbecue chicken, Dusty Hudgins is shining a light on the recipes once beloved by the cafeteria workers of Abilene, Texas. Hudgins' late mother, Florice, was one of those workers, serving lunch to kids in the 1960s and 1970s. While looking through her belongings, Hudgins discovered several of her vintage cookbooks, including one titled Our Favorite Recipes by the Abilene School Food Service Association. There were standard recipes that hold up today, such as Southern stuffing, and others that are an acquired taste, like chicken loaf with fruit.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO