ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

High winds impact the Western New York region

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6qOX_0dFvlhyK00

High winds made an impact across the Western New York region Monday.

The high winds made their way into the region Sunday night and were steady throughout Monday causing power outages and road closures.

As of midnight there are a couple hundred National Grid customers in the region without power. You can find the latest information on the National Grid website here .

There are also approximately a few hundred NYSEG customers without power. You can find the latest information on the NYSEG website here .

The City of Buffalo announced Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Bird Island Pier/Broderick Park and Erie Basin Marina are closed due to high winds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Bird Island#Extreme Weather#The National Grid#Nyseg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy