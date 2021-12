USAFA, Colo.- A defensive, physical battle throughout, the Falcons fell just short at Clune Arena, dropping Sunday's game to Long Beach State 50-49. On a dreary shooting afternoon for Air Force, Riley Snyder led the Falcons with 13 points while chipping in with four rebounds. Brianna Autrey-Thompson also managed double-figures, finishing the day with 12 points. Haley Jones continues to be an impact player on the block for the Falcons as the senior collected 13 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end of the floor. Jones has averaged just over 11 rebounds per game over the last three contests. Cierra Winters, among the nation's best in steals averaging 3.3 SPG, exceeded her season frequency with four steals.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO