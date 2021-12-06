ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Face With Tears of Pleasure’ Is the Most-Used Emoji of 2021

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmojis are used to convey emotion in messages that might in any other case have appeared boring when having a dialog from a distance. In reality, we might not be stunned if these are utilized in conferences, emails, or every other medium of communication that requires the usage of textual content,...

technave.com

Unicode reveals the most used emojis in 2021

As we're approaching the end of 2021, it's time to review what has happened throughout the year. Other than Spotify Wrapped, Unicode has also revealed the emojis most used by people in 2021. Emoji is a thing that most of us can't live without when sending out texts or writing a caption, so it's interesting to find out which one of them gets used by us frequently.
INTERNET
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

The Top 10 Emojis of 2021

According to experts, emoji are used by 92 percent of the world's internet population, but which ones are used the most?. The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization tasked with digitizing the world's languages, collects data on how often emoji are used. The organization recently made their data public. The new...
INTERNET
Government Technology

What emoji was the most popular of 2021?

The Unicode Consortium just released their list of the most popular emoji of 2021, and the results are pretty much unchanged from the previous iteration in 2019. Considering everything that we’ve been through in the last two years, it’s actually quite comforting to see that our favorite emojis continue to mostly be the positive ones.
TECHNOLOGY
Essence

Can You Guess What The Most Used Emoji Of 2021 Is?

Hint: Gen Z thinks it’s lame. Emojis are an inherent part of online language. They allow us to express a wide range of emotions through text, from laughter to anger and happiness. In fact, 92% of the world’s online population uses emoji, according to the Unicode Consortium, an organization that digitizes the world’s languages. Today, the organization released a list of the most used emoji of 2021. The list generally remains unchanged since their last study was published in 2019. The top ten emoji used worldwide are as follows: 😂 ❤️ 🤣 👍 😭 🙏 😘 🥰 😍 😊.
INTERNET
