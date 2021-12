Four Mark Morris Bowlers finished above 300 in individual play Thursday, leading the Monarchs to an 1,898-1,631 win over Hudson’s Bay at Triangle Bowl. Brooklynn Dillinger led MM with a total score of 361, rolling a 173 in the first game and raising to 188 in the second. Jordyn Lambert had the Monarchs’ lowest first-game score at 123, but bounced back with the best round by any bowler in the second, scoring 199 to finish second overall at 322.

LONGVIEW, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO