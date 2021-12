Street Fighter V has today launched its November 29 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update marks the final character being added to SFV, Luke. He also comes with some additional costumes, alongside various UI changes and more. Keep in mind that while Luke is the final character coming to the game, this will likely not be the final update. There’s still plenty of updates that can be made elsewhere, further refining the game’s polish and ensuring things are of great quality. Just don’t expect any major content drops any time soon. Without further adieu, here’s everything new in the November 29 update for Street Fighter V!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO