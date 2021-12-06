Raiders Opinion: Administrative Change Is Needed

Constant motion and darting hands. Linderbaum, hand-foot placement coordination makes him the best draftable center in this class. Following that, the ability to control and shift defensive lineman out of the way. Now, Linderbaum relies of pure technique, leverage, and timing to win one on ones. If you get a chance to watch the film below, observe the feet and the block finish. The prospect leaves zero doubt when the play is over. The former Hawkeye’s athletic prowess assists him with resetting and immediately countering whatever the defense brings. For example, if a team brings an extra rusher in the A-gap, Linderbaum tries to account for that man. Although he may be occupied, the subtle shift and slide will use the defensive tackle as a gap closer, making the rush difficult.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO