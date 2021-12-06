ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Opinion: Administrative Change Is Needed

By Terrance Biggs
fullpresscoverage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow falls in winter, and so do the Raiders of recent times. Yet, the fanbase, some analysts truly believe that this team remains firmly in the playoff hunt. While I am not Yogi Berra, who said ” it ain’t over, til it’s over”, the season is over. RaiderNation, fans, analysts alike...

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
fullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: Pass Heavy Offense Leads

As we enter Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards and his leading receiver is none other than Hunter Renfrow, just as everyone had expected. Obviously, unforeseen happenings create unforeseen results. Yet, Carr leading the NFL in passing yards is something very few saw happening.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: Serious Offensive Effort

Due to the Thanksgiving tradition of each game’s MVP devouring a turkey leg during their postgame interview, many could assume Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson had to do a majority of the work for his team to emerge victoriously. While there is no doubt Carlson was a major factor in the team’s victory (5/5 FGs, 3/3 XPs), the rest of the offense helped pave the way to his incredible day. The Raiders won a game they desperately needed.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Steve Spagnuolo Awaits Unique Chance Vs Raiders

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs once again got another victory against a division opponent. This now makes them 33-6 in division games since the start of the 2015 season. Meanwhile, a chance to improve that record even further lies ahead this week. The Las Vegas Raiders will make their way to Arrowhead Stadium to close out the regular season series with the Chiefs.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

2022 Raiders Draft Prospect: C Tyler Linderbaum

Constant motion and darting hands. Linderbaum, hand-foot placement coordination makes him the best draftable center in this class. Following that, the ability to control and shift defensive lineman out of the way. Now, Linderbaum relies of pure technique, leverage, and timing to win one on ones. If you get a chance to watch the film below, observe the feet and the block finish. The prospect leaves zero doubt when the play is over. The former Hawkeye’s athletic prowess assists him with resetting and immediately countering whatever the defense brings. For example, if a team brings an extra rusher in the A-gap, Linderbaum tries to account for that man. Although he may be occupied, the subtle shift and slide will use the defensive tackle as a gap closer, making the rush difficult.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Yogi Berra
reviewjournal.com

Win over Cowboys gave Raiders needed boost for stretch run

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia loves to preach consistency regardless of the results, referring to the blind euphoria of winning and the abject disappointment of losing as imposter emotions. All during the team’s three-game losing streak that threatened to make the final six weeks of the season irrelevant, the Raiders...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Raiders Preview: Complete The Sweep

For the final time in the 2021 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. A chance to sweep the Raiders is on the line for the Chiefs, as is a shot at extending their AFC West division lead. Meanwhile, the first meeting between these two was arguably the best performance of the season from Kansas City.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders mailbag: Expect big name if coaching change is made

RAB II (@Rick209AC): Is Dabo Swinney a potential head coaching candidate for the Raiders in 2022?. Vincent Bonsignore: That seems a bit dubious at this point. But it would not be a surprise, at all, if the Raiders took a big swing for the fences if they go outside their building for a new football leader.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Nhl#American Football#Raiders Opinion#Montreal Canadiens#Ferrell#Rebuild
Yardbarker

Raiders Defense: 3 Players Who Need To Shine Vs. Chiefs

Well, it looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking towards the offseason once again. Following a hot 5-2 start when many believed the playoffs were a certainty, Las Vegas responded with another collapse. Since then, the Silver and Black have gone 1-4, and they now face the dreaded...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Bengals Preview: Week 13 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Let’s not pull any punches – the Bengals have proven themselves as, at worst, a legitimate playoff contender. The Steelers may have their share of documented issues, but a 31-point beatdown on Sunday showed the Bengals’ potential as a top team. More importantly, they kept pace with Baltimore at the top of the AFC North. Their schedule doesn’t lighten up the rest of the way. This week, they get an inconsistent Chargers team.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Game Recap: Bengals Fall 22-41 to Chargers

Where to begin with this bout between the Bengals and Chargers?. Through the first 20 minutes of the game, the Bengals looked as if they were set up as a sacrificial lamb to the Chargers on both sides of the ball. Nothing – despite what appeared to be a decent effort to play well – went their way. They didn’t score until their fifth drive, halfway through the second quarter, on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. A phenomenal play by both Higgins and Joe Burrow, to be sure – Burrow’s placement was precise and Higgins caught the ball over Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Regardless, it came after the Chargers had already bolted out (no pun intended) to a 24-0 lead.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Offensive Strategy and Game Preview: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

The AFC East-leading New England Patriots (been a while since able to type that) face-off against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a prime-time Monday Night Football Game in a battle for first place in the AFC East. The winner will take the lead in the division. Last...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Statistics for NFL 2021 (Through Week 13)

The NFL has embarked on its first 272-game regular season. It began with a Thursday night clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at Tampa. For the first time since 1993, the league will have an 18-week campaign. And Super Bowl LVI will be played in Los Angeles.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Nitpicks & Nitwits: In Bill Do You Still Trust?

22nd season in New England. 17 AFC East Division titles. Nine AFC Championships. Six Super Bowl trophies. Sure, there was a generational quarterback leading the way on the field, and many other outstanding athletes “doing their jobs.”. But haven’t you always thought, “In Bill We Trust?” And don’t you still?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy