As cryptocurrency as a whole takes a bit of a dive today, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is mostly keeping its head above water. Other currencies are seeing losses of 3% or 4%, with the most unlucky posting losses of almost 10% simply from a market-wide correction. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is maintaining its current price of just under $48,000, trading up by a half of a percent. Yet, things aren’t very rosy, even as the king crypto manages to avoid bigger losses. Some news today is coming under scrutiny by investors. The departure of a key developer has some wondering, “Is Bitcoin becoming more centralized?”

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO