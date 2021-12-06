ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

UW-Platteville students prepare to meet the technology needs of K-12 classrooms

wisconsin.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on its strong legacy of being the first teacher preparation institute in the state, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Education has a long history of looking toward the future and anticipating and responding to the needs of the communities and schools it serves — and in recent years, those...

www.wisconsin.edu

The 74

How Teachers' Innovations Meet Students' Social-Emotional Needs

Imagine you’re underwater in the Caribbean Sea, gazing at colorful coral reefs and schools of fish. Sunlight filters through the water as it gently moves you back and forth. You breathe in and out, slowly and deeply. How do you feel? Educator Sandra Turner has led her middle and high school students through this mindfulness […]
MENTAL HEALTH
Tech Times

Top 5 Benefits of Modern Technology in Today's Classroom

The modern classroom of 2021 is far different from that of even ten or twenty years ago. While digital technology like the internet has changed the way teachers teach, and students of all levels learn, other high-tech tools like school management software has changed how teachers and administrators alike can reduce time-consuming paperwork, limit physical contact (in these times of COVID-19), and lessen the overall, heavy administrative burden.
SOFTWARE
whsgoldenarrow.com

Inside the Classroom: Investigating the Ways Students Learn Best

During this traditional school year, many students are striving to successfully rebound from last year’s distance learning, and may need to fill in the learning gaps caused by Covid-19. Teachers at Woodbridge High employ a diverse array of strategies in their classrooms to help students grasp new concepts. According to...
EDUCATION
aldineisd.org

District Offers Digital Citizenship Program for K-12 Students

The initiative increases students’ awareness of using digital tools responsibly and safely in and out of school. Technology is everywhere. Many children have access to technology at home at an early age. In Aldine ISD, technology integration to enhance learning in the classroom continues to evolve. Students begin to use technology as part of their learning experience as early as kindergarten. With that use comes teaching students to use technology responsibly to maintain a safe learning environment and prepare students to be capable, informed users and consumers of technology at home, at school, and in the workplace.
ALDINE, TX
msu.edu

MA-ABA program offers classroom-based experience for students

Spartans will have even more opportunities to receive hands-on experience while training to become behavior analysts thanks to new partnerships with local K-12 school districts. The collaborations will help graduates from Michigan State University’s M.A. in Applied Behavior Analysis (MA-ABA) program be prepared to fulfill or create needed positions in...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Government Technology

Washington Schools, AWS to Train K-12 Students in Cloud Tech

In Washington state, where some of the world’s largest cloud companies such as Amazon and Microsoft are headquartered, a new partnership between public schools and Amazon Web Services intends to certify 2,500 K-12 students for cloud-computing jobs over the next three years. According to an announcement Wednesday from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reading Eagle

How to meet the needs of students (Superintendents’ forum)

Given the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of public education, leaders and educators at all levels must constantly be aware of what dispositions are necessary in order to meet the needs of every student every day. Disposition #1 – Embrace laughter. Do not take yourself too seriously....
EDUCATION
ucsd.edu

Program Prepares Teachers for the Dual Language Classroom

Kimberly Morrison teaches K-12 teachers how bilingualism can translate into greater achievement in the classroom and beyond. She struck upon the idea for a UC San Diego Extension program in dual-language immersion while working as an elementary school teacher. She and a Spanish-speaking partner teacher were co-instructing second graders in a dual-language program in Alpine, east of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbc25news.com

Oxford Community Schools welcome some students back to the classroom

OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools welcomed students and staff back to the classroom for grades DK through 8th grade. This was a soft-reopening the district says, students went to school on Friday for a half-day. According to the school system, 83% of students attended school today across the buildings.
EDUCATION
Free Lance-Star

IN THE CLASSROOM: Students visit local, woman-owned business

In October, members of the Courtland High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America visited the Courtland ACE Hardware store. Owner Elizabeth McDade talked to students about the rewards and challenges of owning a small business. She also discussed what makes a good employee and encouraged the students to find a job that matches their interests. FBLA is open to all students taking business-related career and technical education classes such as business management, economics/personal finance, Microsoft office systems, cybersecurity and multimedia design.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
uwyo.edu

UW Creates New Student Learning Commons

The University of Wyoming’s Coe Library is home to the new Student Learning Commons, a centralized, one-stop academic support network for UW students. The UW community is invited to attend an open house Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. The Student Learning Commons is located on Level 1 of Coe Library. Light refreshments will be available.
LARAMIE, WY
Quad-Cities Times

Teaching in the Quad-Cities: School districts looking to their students to meet need for teachers

In the wake of a shortage of teachers, Quad-Cities school districts are looking at their students as one way to help them meet their staffing needs in the future. These districts encourage their own students to explore and pursue teaching as a career; then, if they go into the profession, they're encouraged to return to their home district as teachers.
MOLINE, IL
umassmedia.com

Students learn about creating a culture of belonging in the music classroom

Music is an art that many turn to for self-expression, community and belonging, and those who desire to teach music are tasked with creating a space where those expressions can thrive. This is the topic of "MUSIC 480: Special Topics Course, Sociocultural Perspectives in Music Education," where Professor Sommer Forrester teaches students about the necessary sociocultural knowledge they need for future careers as music teachers in diverse contexts. The class exists as a part of a cohort of courses funded by the Mellon Foundation aimed at demonstrating to students how humanities courses can train them for productive careers, and this was shown when Dr. Nicole Robinson came to speak to the class about how teachers might approach conflicts over belonging that might lead to microaggressions in the classroom. As a former music education faculty member at various universities and the founder of Cultural Connections By Design, a diversity consulting company, Dr. Robinson is uniquely qualified to speak on subjects pertaining to both diversity and music in the classroom.
EDUCATION
The Spokesman-Review

Climate in the classroom: Gonzaga students primed to take lessons to Spokane elementary schools

Environmental studies majors Jordan Cruz and Nina Berry are well aware that studying climate science involves complicated concepts and terminology. Knowing that, the two are among a group of Gonzaga University students tasked with teaching, and perhaps enhancing, climate science education to children who might not yet even be able to spell “concept” or “terminology.”
SPOKANE, WA
Turnto10.com

Meditation technology reduces stress in the classroom

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Feeling stressed? Or have trouble focusing?. A company called Brainco may have the solution. The Boston-based innovation firm visited Rocky Hill Country Day School in East Greenwich Wednesday. "When you empower students with any skill at a younger age, you’re going to set them up...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

