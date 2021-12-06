ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q3 2020 Recap: Parolees near Illinois ZIP code 61109 convicted of drug crimes

By Rockford Sun
rockfordsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two offenders convicted of drug crimes released on parole near Illinois ZIP code 61109 during the third quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Rockford Sun. The...

rockfordsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Hospital Workers Rejected at Supreme Court on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Zips#Idoc#The Rockford Sun
Gatesville Messenger

New gun laws which took effect earlier this year in Texas

New gun laws which took effect earlier this year in Texas - referred to a "constitutional carry" have been in effect for just over three months, but the rules can be confusing, even for law enforcement officers. Cody Lee, criminal investigations lieutenant for the Gatesville Police Department, recently spoke to...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits. Why am I talking about these two things together? Because in combination, these two cases could mean that it is soon going to be open season on racial-justice protesters around the country. The Rittenhouse verdict is obviously very concerning for racial-justice protesters. Rittenhouse said he went...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

180 Arrested, 30 Illegal Gambling Operations Shut Down In Crackdown On San Bernardino Street Gang

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A crackdown on a violent street gang in San Bernardino has resulted in 180 arrests and shut down 30 illegal gambling operations, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. (credit: San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office) Dozens of search warrants were executed Thursday as part of a joint investigation into the Westside Verdugo street gang, which authorities say has an extensive criminal history in the San Bernardino area and is suspected in a number of murders, attempted murders, and assaults. Thirty illegal gambling operations run by the Westside Verdugo gang were shut down over the course of the investigation, and more than 100 gambling machines and devices were seized, according to authorities. Just this year alone, prosecutors say five homicides, four attempted murders and a host of other crimes were linked to these illegal gambling sites. During the searches executed Thursday, 31 suspects were arrested and 11 firearms were seized. A total of 92 handguns, 19 assault weapons, hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, and nearly $300,000 in U.S. currency have been seized over the course of the investigation, Bonta’s office said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Man Sentenced To Prison For Armed Attacks Targeting East Oakland Postal Workers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Oakland man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for committing five armed robberies or attempted robberies of U.S Postal Service letter carriers in East Oakland last year including stealing mail containing California Employment Development Department debit cards. Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector in Charge Rafael Nuñez said David Leveren Quinn pleaded guilty Thursday and was quickly sentenced to prison. According to his plea agreement, Quinn admitted that he used a stolen EDD debit card to make purchases and cash withdrawals amounting...
OAKLAND, CA
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Supreme Court Refuses To Block Texas Abortion Law; Will Allow Providers To Sue Some Defendants

The Supreme Court again allowed a Texas abortion law to stand, for now, as it is challenged on the merits, while ruling that abortion providers can challenge the restrictions in federal court. The justices opinions released on Friday were largely procedural, with a decision in a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law not expected until next year. The court heard oral arguments in that case earlier this month, and it poses a direct challenge to Roe Vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that struck down state abortion laws. The justices stressed that they were not examining the constitutionality of the Texas law, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Supreme court case prompts California lawmaker to share her abortion experience

Early one morning this fall, the California state assemblywoman Buffy Wicks felt a type of pain she had never experienced before. Wicks, 44, found herself doubled over in pain, barely able to walk or get her daughter ready for school. At her doctor’s shortly after, she learned that she was pregnant and having a miscarriage and would need an emergency abortion. Twenty-four hours later she had the procedure.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy