Another day, another increase in Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate. The numbers keep climbing and we seem to be losing our fight to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. New York Governor Kathy Hochul released her COVID-19 update yesterday and things were not looking good. Western New York has exceeded its already-high 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate. Even with a few minute decreases in the past few weeks, the rate has increased steadily. As of Friday, December 3, 2021, the 7-day average percentage of positive test results for the WNY region is 11.15%. This is currently the highest rate in the state.

