Filing starts Monday, Dec. 6, for the 2022 elections. The filing moves forward after a three judge panel on Friday refused requests to block new N.C. election maps. Plaintiffs in two lawsuits had urged the judges meeting in Wake County Superior Court to issue a preliminary injunction against the maps. Such an action would have delayed candidate filing, at least in races for N.C. House and Senate and the state’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO