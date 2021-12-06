Nintendo Loses Appeal in Nintendo eShop Lawsuit in Germany

After the release of two somewhat mediocre Halo games, 343 Industries seems to have finally rediscovered the formula to turn bits of code into gold with Halo Infinite. The latest entry to the Halo franchise has proven to be a fantastic game in almost every way, easily outperforming its multiplayer FPS competitors while laying the groundwork for what may very well be a decade of Halo. However, as anyone who hasn't been living under a rock would tell you, the gaming industry has changed a lot since the days that Halo reigned supreme. Standing in the way of Halo Infinite's return to long-term greatness are games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Then there's the internal factors, chief among them being the monetization model. Of course, it remains to be seen how 343 will decide to tackle these issues, but one can hope that they will decide to approach it in a fair and consumer-friendly manner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO