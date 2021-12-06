ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nintendo Loses Appeal in Nintendo eShop Lawsuit in Germany

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has lost the Nintendo eShop lawsuit in Germany, potentially paving the way for changes to your ability to cancel pre-orders in that country and elsewhere. Longtime Nintendo fans know that the company has a habit of legal action, especially when it comes to the DMCA; over the years, it's targeted...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
techraptor.net

Can Halo Infinite Stand Up to Its Competitors?

After the release of two somewhat mediocre Halo games, 343 Industries seems to have finally rediscovered the formula to turn bits of code into gold with Halo Infinite. The latest entry to the Halo franchise has proven to be a fantastic game in almost every way, easily outperforming its multiplayer FPS competitors while laying the groundwork for what may very well be a decade of Halo. However, as anyone who hasn't been living under a rock would tell you, the gaming industry has changed a lot since the days that Halo reigned supreme. Standing in the way of Halo Infinite's return to long-term greatness are games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Then there's the internal factors, chief among them being the monetization model. Of course, it remains to be seen how 343 will decide to tackle these issues, but one can hope that they will decide to approach it in a fair and consumer-friendly manner.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Eshop#Nintendo Life#European Union#Dmca#Japanese#Eu
perfectly-nintendo.com

[Japan] Nintendo eShop: Top 20 for November 2021 (Switch)

01./New – Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] {6 578 Yen}. 02./New – Pokémon Shining Pearl (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] {6 578 Yen}. 03./00. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {6 500 Yen}. 04./New. – Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus) [11.11.2021] {9...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Nintendo Switch Hits New Weekly Sales Record In UK And Europe

The Nintendo Switch doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down, despite its relatively advanced age. Nintendo's console is more than four years into its life cycle, but it's just had its best sales week on record in the UK and Europe. Why are Nintendo Switch sales so...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Fortnite Adds Gears of War Characters

Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from the Gears of War series have been added to Fortnite through the Delta-One Set as the latest members of the title's Gaming Legends series. For those who don't know, Marcus Fenix is (as of the recent Gears of War titles) once retired but brought back into the fight by his son, while Kait Diaz was once against the Coalition of Ordered Governments (COG) but is now part of the COG Army.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Forspoken, Final Fantasy 7 Priced at $69.99 on PC by Square Enix

Square Enix has attracted criticism from gamers with the reveal of its $69.99 price point for Forspoken and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC. The Game Awards took place last night and the show was jam-packed with all sorts of fun announcements. Unfortunately, a not so great piece of news flew under the radar -- specifically, the price of two upcoming Square Enix games on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Nintendo
BGR.com

Best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2021: Great gaming audio on the go

Finding a great headset for the Nintendo Switch used to be a lot more difficult. Luckily, Nintendo added the ability to connect via Bluetooth directly from the Switch. Despite that, some of the best headsets still make use of the Switch’s 3.5mm jack. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on a few things. First, think about what kind of connection it uses and how you prefer to play your Switch. If you’re someone who enjoys playing in handheld mode, then you can make use of both wired...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Have a gamer in your life you need to shop for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for gamers can get complicated, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or how to get started. Without specific requests, it’s not always easy to pick out the perfect gift. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve put together a gamer-centric gift guide with a...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Detective Pikachu Sequel Apparently Confirmed

Fans of Pikachu sleuthing it up, your time may have come. An untitled Detective Pikachu sequel (the game, not the movie) could have just been inadvertently confirmed via the database of recent Switch RPG re-release Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, of all places. What do we know about the...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Loop Hero Sales Hit 1 Million Copies on Steam

Four Quarters has announced that Loop Hero sales have been pretty good -- the game has sold over a million copies on Steam alone in less than a year. Loop Hero is a game where the world has been thrown into an endless time loop by a Lich where you can fight back with a Rogue, Necromancer, or Warrior. It's proven to be pretty popular, rapidly exceeding 800,000 players in its first few months. Developer Four Quarters has since announced some rather happy news -- this compelling little game has sold over a million copies on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

NES and SNES Creator Masayuki Uemura Has Passed Away

Masayuki Uemura, the main developer behind the NES and SNES (and their Japanese counterparts,) has passed away. He died on December 6th at 78 years old, according to his former employer at the Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto. Masayuki Uemura joined Nintendo in 1972 as an engineer from Sharp. This was...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bowser bashed with a further $10 million fine in Nintendo piracy lawsuit

Gary Bowser is a 52 year-old Canadian and a (presumably former) member of a group of hackers called Team-Xecuter, which specialised in 3DS and Switch modification devices. Last month we reported on him pleading guilty to two charges in a case brought by Nintendo: "conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and to traffic in circumvention devices" alongside other members of Team-Xecuter, and "trafficking in circumvention devices." This saw Bowser facing a potential ten years in jail and fined $4.5 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

PS5 restock updates: PlayStation Direct has consoles today, but only if you were invited

There's a PS5 restock happening at PlayStation Direct today. Like most PS5 restock events hosted by Sony, you have to be invited in order to participate. The invitation emails typically go out the night before, so if you weren't invited you won't be today. The PS5 restock is expected to start at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) for those invited. In the past, Sony has opened the restocks up to everyone around 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) if there are any consoles left from the invite, but that has not happened in some time.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Astroneer Nintendo Switch Release Date Lands in Early 2022

The Astroneer Nintendo Switch release date has been locked in for early 2022 -- you'll soon be able to play this open-world survival crafting game on the go. Astroneer has been out for close to five years now ever since it first launched in Steam Early Access in December 2016. Since its launch, the game has added new exploration tools and Creative Mode support; System Era Softworks has also brought the game to other platforms such as PlayStation 4. Now, another platform is joining the roster -- Astroneer comes to Nintendo Switch in a little over a month.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy