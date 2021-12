Eyes up, Guardians. The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack has gone live, and with it includes a brand new Dungeon for Destiny 2: Grasp of Avarice. This is a must-play Dungeon since it is key to getting one of Destiny's most iconic weapons: The Gjallarhorn. It is also the only way to get the new rad-looking Echo Thorn armor for your character. But given how tricky it can be to navigate a brand new Dungeon due to its new mechanics and challenges, going in blind can lead to a lot of frustration. Thankfully we have just the guide for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO