The games industry can be rough at times, but issues like systemic sexual harassment and discrimination are often a slow burn, building up over time until it all boils over. Today’s news is unusual, but remains a familiar unpleasantness. Raven Software doesn’t just work on Call of Duty, but it’s their main venture – working closely with Activision in a QA role for Call of Duty: Warzone. But as of today, some of them might not keep that role for much longer, despite implications otherwise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO