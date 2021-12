Vivaldi, the Chromium-based web browser has introduced two rows of tabs to its Android mobile browser, making it the first browser to do so on the smartphone platform. The new feature comes with its 5.0 update and enables users to keep two separate rows of tabs open at once, placing one on top of the other row. The “two-level tab stacks” solution was launched earlier this year in the browser’s desktop version and now has come to Android devices. Yes, that includes Android tablets, which get a whole host of improvements and new features, but more on that later.

