Liberia and the Peoples Republic of China Sign Maritime MOU

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberian Maritime Authority, and the Maritime Safety Administration of the Peoples Republic of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding together in Beijing on 17 October. Liberia and China have entered into this framework for cooperation in maritime affairs to bolster and...

