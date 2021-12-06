ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Boskalis Consortium Wins Grant to Research Green Methanol for Emissions-Free Shipping Transition

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch dredging company Royal Boskalis says it is part of a consortium that has been awarded a EUR 24 million research grant to advance green methanol as an alternative fuel for emission-free shipping. The program is sponsored by the Dutch Governments’ Netherlands Enterprise Agency and titled Methanol as an...

gcaptain.com

