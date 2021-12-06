ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Rematch Set As Tommy Fury Backs Out

By J. Bachelor
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfbMN_0dFuqmqj00
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

If the people want a fight, then a fight is what they will get.

At least that seems to be the mindset of web personality/celebrity boxer Jake Paul. He was scheduled to face off against Tyson Fury in the ring, but those plans have changed, as the Cleveland native now has a rematch set against Tyron Woodley.

|| RELATED: The Game Threatens To Beat Up Jake Paul In LA ||

|| RELATED: Mayweather and Jake Paul Get Into Physical Altercation At Press Conference ||

“The show must go on,” Paul told ESPN. “I have a responsibility to the fans who bought tickets, who want to see me fight this year. I have a responsibility to the fighters on the undercard who are counting on this payday. I was like, give me anybody, let’s make it happen. Tyron Woodley just so happened to step up to the plate.”

For his part, Tyson Fury cited an infection and bodily injury as the reason he withdrew from his scheduled bout against the YouTube star.

For those keeping track of Paul’s antics/fights, you may recall that on August 29 Paul defeated Woodley by split decision.

The match suffered its fair share of criticism, and both combatants agreed in the ring after the fight to spar again if Woodley got a tattoo on his body that read “I love Jake Paul.” Being a man of his word, Woodley got the ink (on his left middle finger).

“The rematch, it always made sense,” Paul said. “It didn’t make as much sense as me fighting Tommy Fury fight then and there. [Woodley is] ready, and he did get the tattoo. He was the only one on the list really that can sell pay-per-views. I can’t just go in there and fight some journeyman like most of these boxers do.”

Showtime, set to air the fight, has named the Paul/Woodley rematch “Leave No Doubt.” Identical to the Paul-Fury bout, the Paul vs Woodley sequel will be an eight-round, 192-pound catchweight event.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

1. Chloe Bailey's Sultry Silhouette

1 of 10

2. Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh*t' Music Video

2 of 10

3. Rihanna's Cut-Out Pajamas

3 of 10

4. Toni Braxton In Smoking Hot Bikini At 53

4 of 10

5. Jordyn Wood's Barely There Birthday Dress

5 of 10

6. Beyonce for Ivy Park

6 of 10

7. Cadi B's Pregnancy Shoot

7 of 10

8. Normani 'Wild Side' (Official Video) ft. Cardi B

8 of 10

9. Ashanti's Beach Beauty Photoshoot

9 of 10

10. Sun-kissed Saweetie

10 of 10

Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Rematch Set As Tommy Fury Backs Out was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Former UFC star Mike Perry gets into nasty brawl in the middle of Bare Knuckle live broadcast

Former UFC star Mike Perry has always been a ferocious dude. He’s not one to back down from anyone. Even when he’s in the middle of a live broadcast. During an event of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on Wednesday in Tampa, Perry got into with former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Julian Lane. Perry, who recently signed with BKFC, was minding his business and talking to the fight commentators when Lane threw some paper at him and called him a “platinum p****.”
UFC
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Saves Paul Heyman and Possibly Reveals Roman Reigns Betrayal on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Sami Zayn, who after the attack from Brock Lesnar was now in a wheelchair and had two male nurses with him. "It took both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to do this to me. I don't want to call it a conspiracy, but c'mon, I was robbed! You know what hurts, you know what really hurt about what Lesnar did to me? It wasn't the first or second F5, it was the betrayal, and now I have to do something about it," Zayn said. "Now I have to do what's right. I have to stand behind my conviction. Now, I have to sue! I'm going to sue Adam Pearce. I'm going to sue Sonya Deville. I'm going to sue the referee who rang the bell because that shouldn't have happened!"
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Beyonce
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Ashanti
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Chloe Bailey
firstsportz.com

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffers a massive loss in a dark match

Becky Lynch has been on a dream run since she returned to the company at WWE Summerslam 2021. Moments after returning, post her maternity break, The Man pinned the EST of WWE in 26 seconds to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Since then, Lynch has been a Champion. Currently she holds the Raw Women’s Championship, after a title exchange segment involving Charlotte Flair.
WWE
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Twitter#Espn#Showtime#Paul Woodley#Breaking News Ex
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

Everyone Is Ripping Drake's Performance at the Free Larry Hover Concert

Kanye West and Drake performed a benefit concert for jailed gang leader Larry Hoover at the Los A Memorial Coliseum Thursday night. While the Internet was universal in its praise of West's setlist and performance, virtually everyone ripped Drake for performing his new stuff instead of the classics. While Kanye's...
MUSIC
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy