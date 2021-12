Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina circled near the bench, corralled the puck from Pius Suter who had just hopped onto the ice, zipped between two Bruins and headed to the net. In a quick motion, he flipped the puck to his backhand and flicked it past Linus Ullmark for Detroit’s first goal of the game. During the intermission, Bally Sports Detroit analyst Larry Murphy noted that the goal was a result of a good defensive play by Zadina.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO