Forex Today: Yields and stocks advance, dollar mixed

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar ends Monday mixed as speculative interest aims to digest the latest developments. On Friday, the US published the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed the country added just 210K new jobs in November, missing the market’s expectations, and putting at doubt further aggressive tapering in...

actionforex.com

Markets Back in Risk-on Mode, But Forex Mixed Awaiting Central Bank Meetings

Investors seemed to have already put Omicron risks behind last week, with markets turned back into risk-on mode. But the forex markets were indeed quite mixed. Commodity currencies were the strongest ones, but the rebounds are looking more like corrective. Yen was the worst performer, but the pull-backs were very shallow.
investing.com

Millennials: 2 Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy Now

Last month, I’d discussed some investing strategies for millennials in this volatile environment. Canadian and global markets have thrived since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. However, the promise of rising interest rates has stoked concern over a potential correction. Today, I want to look at two bank stocks that look discounted after the last bank earnings season of 2021. Let’s jump in.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD jumps to fresh daily high, around 0.7180 region post-US CPI report

AUD/USD jumped to a fresh daily low in reaction to the US consumer inflation figures. The USD witnessed a typical "buy the rumour, sell the news" kind of a trade post-data. The risk-on mood further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive. The AUD/USD pair gained some positive traction...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD could fall to around 1.25 as EUR/USD falls to 1.06 – SocGen

Economists at Société Générale outline the impact of the base-case economic outlook (conviction level of 50%), the upside scenario (25%) and the downside scenario (25%) for the GBP/USD pair. In the base case scenario, the GBP would reach 1.30 against the USD. The upside scenario sees the GBP at 1.35 while in the downside scenario GBP/USD could fall to around 1.25.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

2021 has been an exceptional year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But three stocks have not joined in the rally. Two of these three laggards appear attractive at their current levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made up of 30 of the largest and most influential...
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Caution amid Omicron uncertainty, looming central banks' decisions

The market’s mood remained sour, amid Omicron uncertainty and as top central banks’ decisions loom. According to Reuters and citing sources familiar with the matter, the European Central Bank Governing Council members are converging on a debate over a limited and temporary increase of Asset Purchases Programme (APP) in the December meeting. The ECB and the US Federal Reserve will announce their decisions on monetary policy next week. The Fed is seen speeding up tapering, moving in the opposite direction from the ECB. EUR/USD trimmed its recent gains and settled in the 1.1280 price zone.
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Caution prevails ahead of all-important US inflation

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 10:. Risk-aversion extends into the European session this Friday, as investors follow the cautious mood from Asia and the US overnight. Uncertainty over the new Omicron variant combined with concerns over the implications of the Fed’s faster tapering keeps the market unnerved.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to sink towards $1,600 by end-2022 – ANZ

As ultra-loose monetary policy nears an end and stimulus starts to shrink, supports for the precious metals sector are likely to wane in 2022, in the view of strategists at ANZ Bank. They expect gold to move downward to $1,600 by end-2022. “Comparing the current business cycle to previous ones,...
investing.com

Opening Bell: European Stocks, U.S. Futures Slide; Dollar, Treasuries Advance

Futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 are all pointing to a lower US open on Thursday and European shares, after opening higher today, have now fallen into negative territory as well. And, after a three day rally, the oil price slid. Global Financial Affairs. Perhaps,...
FXStreet.com

Modest equity losses generally seen ahead of US CPI data

Asia Market Update: Modest equity losses generally seen ahead of US CPI data; Asian gov’t bond yields decline; 2-yr UST yield rises; CNH rebounds despite PBOC move and weaker CNY fix. General trend. - Will China announce additional FX measures?. - USD index trades slightly lower. - South Korea...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near weekly low amid renewed USD buying

Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Thursday amid a stronger USD. A weaker tone around the equity markets could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven metal. The market focus remains glued to the US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday. Following a brief consolidation...
