WATCH: Why is Boston's offense clicking, and can the Celtics sustain it?

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics spent much of the start of the 2021-22 NBA season finding their way on the defensive end of the court, resulting in low-scoring rock fights that often saw them stay in games they had not shown the scoring chops to win with ease.

But in the Celtics’ 137-130 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday, Boston’s offense showed signs of becoming a force in its own right. Then, on the following night of a back-to-back in Portland, Oregon, the Celtics continued their offensive renaissance with a 145-117 beat down of the Trail Blazers in the Moda Center.

What is behind this newfound offensive ability for Boston, and what will it take for the team to keep it up? Is it sustainable or more a product of luck? All of these questions and more are addressed by the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast embedded below — give it a listen to get their takes on what’s driving the Celtics’ recent success.

NBA
