ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Stick Figure Groom

kfrxfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroom falls ill the day of the wedding and ends up in the hospital. Christine & Gannon Karmire had already postponed...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Bride Uses Mannequin To Fill In For Groom On Wedding Day

One of the worst nightmares that a person can experience has to involve their wedding day. This is the biggest day of many people’s lives and of course, they want every plan to go off without a hitch. The single most worrisome aspect of a wedding has to do with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stick Figure#Groom#Food Poisoning#Mannequin
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Nigerian Medical Student, Self-Taught Artist, Goes Viral After Posting Illustration Of Black Baby In the Womb

A medical student from Nigeria took it upon himself to solve a major problem in the healthcare industry—lack of Black representation in textbooks and diagrams. Chidiebere Sunday Ibe, 25, recently went viral after posting an illustration he created of a Black mother and fetus on social media. The first-year student at Ukraine’s Kyiv Medical University taught himself to draw while on lockdown and has been spreading the message of medical equity and inclusion ever since, Artnet.com reported.
WORLD
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ariana Grande's $350k engagement ring's hidden meaning will make you emotional

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may have tied the knot in May 2021, but we're still not over her gorgeous (and extremely heartfelt) engagement ring. The couple got engaged back in December 2020 when the thank u, next singer announced the happy news with a super-sweet Instagram post showcasing her one-of-a-kind new rock – and fans were quick to spot the potential hidden meaning behind its design.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy