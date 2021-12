The brackets for the 25th edition of the IBJJF World Championships are now official. Those brackets are available here via bjjcompsystem.com. The number of potentially exciting matchups is expansive, but there are a few matches guaranteed in the early rounds that you can’t miss. We’ve sifted through the black belt divisions to identify the best first round pairings — as well as likely second round matches — that are bound to provide some of the best jiu-jitsu action of the year.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO