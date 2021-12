For nearly eight hours, they probed, maneuvered, thrust, and parried. Throughout the sixth game of the World Chess Championship, Magnus Carlsen, the four-time defending champion, and his challenger, Ian Nepomniachtchi, sprang small surprises, found refutations, took long thinks, scrambled. The tension rose, ebbed, and rose some more. Up until this game, the best-of-fourteen match between Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi had been a disappointment. With nine games to go, there had been five draws, all of them quite correct—computers can now precisely determine which move will give a player the greatest advantage, and these games were among the most accurately played in recorded history—and none of them particularly interesting.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO