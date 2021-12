McDonald’s has opened a “net zero carbon” restaurant in both building construction and everyday operation, in what it believes is a UK first.The restaurant, in Market Drayton Shropshire is powered by renewable energy from two wind turbines and 92 square metres of solar panels, and has walls insulated with British sheep wool.The building’s cladding is made from recycled IT equipment and white household goods, amounting to 250 square metres of materials.Elsewhere, wall signs are made from used coffee beans, each kerb stone is made from 182 recycled plastic bottles and the drive-through lane has been constructed from recycled...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO