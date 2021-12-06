Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game thread

What: Charlotte Hornets (13-11) at Atlanta Hawks (12-11) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets were already dealing with a tough stretch of scheduling, and that’s been made even more difficult by a slew of player absences due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels tonight (and likely the next several games after). That means we probably get starting point guard Ish Smith and lots of small ball with PJ Washington and even Miles Bridges manning the five for extended stretches.
