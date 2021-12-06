ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
At The Hive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hornets already one game with a bunch of...

www.atthehive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Hornets game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

The Bulls are in somewhat of a precarious place right now, dealing with adversity for the first time all season after losing 3 of 4 games. Things turned a lot more worrisome as news broke in the afternoon that Zach LaVine is dealing with an illness (thankfully non-Covid) and may not play tonight.
NBA
At The Hive

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier among four Hornets in covid protocols

The Charlotte Hornets have a covid problem. The team announced today that four players, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels, have all tested positive for covid-19 and entered the league’s health and safety protocols. If all are vaccinated, they will have to miss either 10 days or...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets JV team looks for another big win against the 76ers

What: Charlotte Hornets (14-11) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets are three games into a five-game stretch facing some of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and they are being forced to do so now without a host of key players who are under the league’s COVID protocols. After dropping games to Chicago and Milwaukee last week the shorthanded Hornets rallied for a great road win yesterday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets will now host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight and in a bizarre scheduling quirk the two teams will play again on Wednesday in Charlotte.
NBA
Yardbarker

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

Spread: 76ers -7.5 1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I went against the Hornets on Sunday and that didn't work out too well for me. I figured they would struggle to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor being without their top two guards. Ish Smith filled in nicely and Charlotte got quality minutes from Cody Martin running the point at times as well. Even though they will be without those guys again, I expect the Hornets to at least keep this one close. Charlotte has played extremely well inside the Spectrum Center this season and I see that continuing Monday night.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night after getting the last two days off. Following a tight win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Sixers are set to face an undermanned Charlotte Hornets team for the first matchup of a two-game series. Key...
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Player Observations After Sixers' Overtime Victory on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the court on Monday night to fire up the first of a two-game series against the Charlotte Hornets this week. While the Sixers were fortunate to get their starting power forward, Tobias Harris back in the mix after he missed Friday's game with an illness, the team had to play without its starting point guard, Tyrese Maxey, as he was feeling under the weather on Monday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravy
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets have a chance for quick revenge against the 76ers

What: Charlotte Hornets (14-12) vs Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets just played the 76ers, so there isn’t a whole lot to preview that hasn’t already been discussed in the last preview and the recap of the game. The Hornets need to do a better job of containing Joel Embiid, and if they’re offense stays as hot as it’s been, they could win this game. They’ll also need the 76ers to cool off a bit after they seemingly made every 3-point shot they took in the second and third quarters on Monday.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Player Observations After Sixers Take Down Charlotte Again

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets needed a fifth quarter to settle the outcome of their Monday night battle at the Spectrum Center. For the first time in a month, the Sixers picked up two-straight wins as they wrapped up the overtime matchup on Monday with a victory. Instead...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
At The Hive

Preview: Shorthanded Hornets take on possibly shorthanded Hawks

What: Charlotte Hornets (13-11) at Atlanta Hawks (12-11) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets were already dealing with a tough stretch of scheduling, and that’s been made even more difficult by a slew of player absences due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels tonight (and likely the next several games after). That means we probably get starting point guard Ish Smith and lots of small ball with PJ Washington and even Miles Bridges manning the five for extended stretches.
NBA
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets host Kings, look to tie season series

What: Charlotte Hornets (14-13) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-14) Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, N.C. How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. CHA: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier: out (health and safety protocols).
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets come up short late and lose to 76ers, 110-106

Gordon Hayward scored a season high 31 points but it wasn’t quite enough as the Charlotte Hornets dropped their second consecutive tightly contested ballgame to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-106. The two teams played an even first quarter with neither team leading by more than four at any point. Gordon...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers vs. Hornets: 1st Half Thread

It’s time for part two of this mini-series. With the Hornets still seriously shorthanded, can the Sixers win this one a little more comfortably tonight?
NBA
At The Hive

Hornets should re-visit a Myles Turner trade amidst Pacers rumors

According to Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are inching closer towards a rebuild. In turn, they are open to fielding offers for Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, and/or Domantas Sabonis. The latter two of those players should be of particular interest to the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy