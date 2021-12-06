Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game thread

Spread: 76ers -7.5 1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I went against the Hornets on Sunday and that didn't work out too well for me. I figured they would struggle to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor being without their top two guards. Ish Smith filled in nicely and Charlotte got quality minutes from Cody Martin running the point at times as well. Even though they will be without those guys again, I expect the Hornets to at least keep this one close. Charlotte has played extremely well inside the Spectrum Center this season and I see that continuing Monday night.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO