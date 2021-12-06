Undermanned Hornets Battle in Overtime Loss

Even without 5 rotational pieces Charlotte took the Philadelphia 76ers to overtime and had opportunities to beat them, but ultimately came up short 127-124. It was the type of effort that showed what this Hornets team is made of. Even without stars like LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier the fans showed up on a Monday and supported this team – something that most likely wouldn’t have happened in the past. In the end Joel Embiid was too dominate – scoring 43 points on an efficient 15-20 from the floor, including 15 rebounds and seven assists. The combination of Nick Richards, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges did the best they could on Embiid, but he was too big and strong for the undermanned Hornets. One key play that cost the Hornets was when Kelly Oubre rushed a three-pointer with 38 seconds left with the Hornets up two, instead of pulling the ball out. Kelly was going for the kill shot, but he missed and Embiid would tie the game and send it into overtime. That’s the only complaint for Kelly I have, because he was outstanding. Here are some observations from the first of two meetings with the Sixers this week.

