Undermanned Hornets Battle in Overtime Loss

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame. Less than two hours after placing a fifth player – this time current starting point guard Ish Smith – into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, the Charlotte Hornets were back at Spectrum Center...

www.nba.com

