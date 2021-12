DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects accused of killing an elderly woman during a street race. Police say that on November 26 at approximately 2:15 p.m., a black Chevy Impala and a yellow Chevy Camaro were racing down Ferguson Road. Vehicles suspected in Ferguson hit-and-run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Near the 10100 block, the suspect in the Impala struck and killed an elderly pedestrian. The Dallas Medical Examiner identified the victim as 73-year-old Linda Pearson. Witnesses said she was walking her dog at the time of the wreck. Both vehicles fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid. Now...

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO