The Indian tennis team will host Denmark in the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I play-offs on March 4 and 5, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Sunday. Along with India and Denmark, 22 other countries will be competing in the World Group I play-offs of the men’s tennis tournament. The 12 winners will progress to World Group I ties in September while the losers will drop into Group-2.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO