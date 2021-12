Wisconsinites are finding that there are plenty of opportunities to get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over one million additional/booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since they have been made available in August. Door County Medical Center announced last week it is only administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster, which accounts for over 428,000 of the doses that have been administered statewide. Director of Outpatient Services Sandy Vandertie says it is available to anyone 18 years and over at least six months removed from completing their series with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or two months ago with the Johnson and Johnson shot.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO