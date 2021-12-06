Environmental groups request injunction against Greenidge

A request for a preliminary injunction has been filed against Greenidge Generation in an effort to halt the planned expansion of their Dresden power plant for cryptocurrency mining. A release from Seneca Lake Guardian and several other environmental groups opposed to the ...

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being ejected in Yates crash

First responders say one person was airlifted from a serious motorcycle crash that happened in the town of Torrey on Sunday. Seth Oser, 62, was riding with a group of motorcyclists on Rt. 14 when he was unable to stop in time ...

Greenidge says bitcoin mining along Seneca Lake will be carbon neutral by June

Greenidge Generation says its bitcoin mining operation is going to be carbon neutral beginning this year. Effective June 1, the company says it will operate an entirely carbon neutral bitcoin mining operation at its facility in Dresden. Greenidge will purchase voluntary carbon ...

Torrey Planning Board gives 4-1 ‘super’ approval needed to advance Greenidge bitcoin expansion

The Torrey Planning Board gave its blessing for a second time to Greenidge Generation to expand its bitcoin mining operation along Seneca Lake. Earlier this year the Yates County Planning Board voted 5-3 against the site plan. While that vote was considered ...

Crash closes part of Rt. 14 for hours in Yates County

A portion of State Route 14 in the town of Torrey was shut down for several Horus after a crash during the morning hours on Tuesday. The accident involved a tractor-trailer and pickup truck, according to first responders who say the closure ...

Yates Planning Board sends Greenidge app back to Torrey Town Board forcing supermajority vote

The Yates County Planning Board decided not to recommend an application by Greenidge Generation to expand its site in Torrey. Following that decision on Thursday, the entire application will be sent back to the Town of Torrey Planning Board for a February ...

Town of Torrey, Greenidge Generation sued over potential effects on Seneca Lake

Three environmental groups and 30 individuals are seeking a court injunction to block construction or operation of a Bitcoin data mining facility at the Greenidge Generation power plant. The Sierra Club, Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes, Seneca Lake Guardian and others ...

DEBRIEF: Why has the fishing ‘gone to hell’ on Seneca Lake? (podcast)

This week Peter Mantius – founder and editor of The Water Front Online – brought us a story focused on the status of Greenidge Generation, and it’s impact on the local environment. Specifically, how has Greenidge’s expansion into bitcoin mining impacted the ...

‘KEUKA TO GO’: New food delivery platform coming to Yates County

Food delivery platform will give options to rural customers – By Josh Durso Keuka To Go a new digital and mobile platform is helping to get dinner delivered to your front door. Beginning January 27th customers will be able to visit keukatogo.com, ...

‘A NECESSITY’: USDA announces progress on $10.3M broadband investment in Yates County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $10.3 million in investment, which will bring rural broadband infrastructure to more than 1,600 households, more than 300 businesses, and will cover more than 80 square miles in Yates County. It’s part of the e-Connectivity initiative ...

Superintendent Christopher Brown says he’s ready to lead Marcus Whitman

As a new school year begins, Christopher Brown looks at a big opportunity to lead the Marcus Whitman Central School District. He sees himself as one of the individuals who can have a big impact on students lives. And he brings an ...

In the Town of Torrey on Monday, September 9th a three-vehicle crash prompted first responders to be on-scene for an extended period of time along Route 54. Deputies say that witness statements indicate that Moshe Kadmon, 74, of Isreal, had stopped at ...

10 fun things to do for under $65 on Keuka Lake

Keuka Lake is a large and unusually shaped member of the Finger Lakes family. Sometimes called “The Crooked Lake,” Keuka Lake branches into two separate lakes on the north end. The lake is “anchored” by its two largest communities, Penn Yan on ...

Torrey property owners express Seneca Lake concerns to governor

Nearly 40 Dresden-area property owners on the west shore of Seneca Lake are concerned about what they feel is the “deteriorating” condition of the lake. The signed a March 26 letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlining their concerns, giving priority to the ...

Ferro Corporation of Torrey seeks to modify discharge permit

Ferro Electronic Materials on Perry Point Road is applying for permission to modify its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The Cleveland-based company is proposing to add chromium III and cadmium to the chemicals it can discharge into Seneca Lake. Those chemicals ...