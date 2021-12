Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 90-87 win over the New York Knicks. One -- That was hard to watch but at least the Raptors came through with the win. It was a shocking display on both teams in terms of how much they each struggled to generate offence, and the final result was appropriately decided on a missed three from Julius Randle which was eerily similar to the ending of the loss to OKC where Mike Muscala was the recipient of a kickout after the Raptors collapsed the paint. At the very least, it was a strong showing by the Raptors on the defensive end as they kept a tight lid on the Knicks from start to finish.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO