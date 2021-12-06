‘The Age of AI and Our Human Future’ Review: Where Is My Thinking Machine?

When the Syrian uprising started nearly 10 years ago, videos taken by citizens of attacks against them such as chemical and barrel bomb strikes started appearing on social media. While international human rights investigators couldn't get into the country, people on the ground documented and shared what was happening. Yet soon, videos and pictures of war atrocities were deleted from social media platforms – a pattern that has continued to date. Ashoka Fellow Hadi al-Khatib, founder of the Syrian Archive and Mnemonic, works to save these audiovisual documents so they are available as evidence for lawyers, human rights investigators, historians, prosecutors, and journalists. In the wake of the Facebook Leaks, which are drawing needed attention to the topic of content moderation and human rights, Ashoka’s Konstanze Frischen caught up with Hadi.

