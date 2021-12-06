Tailored Digital Platforms Help Banks Enhance the Customer Experience throughout the Customer Journey

Digital solutions that offer deep visibility into customer journeys and supply chain ecosystems to drive superior efficiencies, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- The rising purchasing power of younger consumers and the proliferation of channels make it critical for retailers to innovate their customer engagement strategies. As digital experiences become increasingly personalized, retailers need to have a holistic view of the customer to ensure optimal, targeted customer interactions. In addition to enhancing customer experience (CX), they also need to fully optimize digital technologies to manage supply chains and improve operational efficiency. To resolve these challenges, leading retailers implement contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS). With CCaaS, they can connect customers and employees across voice and digital channels to increase the effectiveness of marketing, sales, and service.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO