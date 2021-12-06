ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MegMade Transforms Old Wood Furniture into Inspiring Statement Pieces — Here's How You Can Too

By Gary Thompson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePainting old furniture is a good gig these days. Just ask Meg Piercy, owner of ever-expanding refinisher MegMade in Chicago. "I think people are really starting to put personality back into their homes again," Piercy says. "For a while, there was a wave of neutrals and minimalism. Now family heirlooms and...

How to Prep and Paint Wood Furniture, According to a Pro

As MegMade owner Meg Piercy will tell you, paint is one of the quickest, most affordable ways to transform wooden furniture. Whether you want to reinvent an heirloom or freshen up a secondhand find, this tutorial takes you from start to flawless finish. How to Prep and Paint Wood Furniture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
These Tips Will Help You Properly Dispose Of Old Furniture

Cleaning out of your home but don’t know how to dispose of your furniture properly? Want to get rid of the old furniture because you want to make room for the new one?. A well-organized strategy and a clear plan will make the removal process manageable, safer, and productive. Here are six ways to dispose of furniture that you do not need anymore.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lifestyle
Home & Garden
Interior Design
Here’s How You Can Hire The Perfect Santa This Holiday Season

December is here and there are plenty of holiday gatherings happening around the Borderland that are in need of a jolly fat man in a red suit. While you can go to the oldest male member of your family and throw on a fake beard and hope for the best, there's an entire website devoted to helping you find the best jolly old man to fill that red suit.
DISNEY
This Bag Is a Piece of Art and You Can Cop It Here

HIGHArt is Highsnobiety's ode to all things artistic. From our “museum store” pop up in Miami, a print magazine, and exclusive content and product with collaborators like Chito, Honey Dijon, Parra, Matt McCormick and more, we’re going deep on the art world. Explore HIGHArt here. Artistic merit isn't usually the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
6 Beauty Products That Work Wonders While You Sleep

According to Dr. Jessie Cheung, a dermatologist in Willowbrook, Illinois, "Your skin has its own circadian rhythm. The evening hours are when it naturally goes into a reparative and restorative mode." That means overnight hours are ideal for utilizing products with regenerative ingredients, such as peptides, retinol and ceramides. Save protective ingredients like antioxidants or sunscreens for the morning.
SKIN CARE
Ring in the New Year with This Glam Star Garland

Give your mantel a little star power after the holidays with a glam metallic garland. This one comes together in a few simple steps, and you can use it to ring in the New Year for many years to come. We'll toast to that. Supplies. Metallic cardstock (about one sheet...
LIFESTYLE
Best high-end gifts for your grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your grandpa is best?  A grandpa is the backbone of any family. Honor yours with a high-end gift that will satisfy their sophisticated tastes. From history buffs to sports fanatics, Mr. Fix-Its to foodie travelers, grandfathers deserve some recognition for all […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

