Donna Claire Blanchard Miller Kinder was born in Buffalo, New York, June 20, 1932. She passed away and went to be with her Lord in her Heavenly Home on Dec. 2, 2021. Donna attended high school in Olean, New York, and went on to Ohio University. She was a member of...
Donna Louise Foster Bobit. 90, left this world on November 13, 2021 She passed away peacefully of natural causes. Donna was born in Alma, MI on December 31, 1930. She grew up in St. Louis, MI with her parents and two sisters. She loved trips to the Conery, a local ice cream and candy shop. She met her husband, Edward (Coach) Bobit in high school. They married in April 1949 and the newlyweds moved to Midland, MI where they both worked for Dow Chemical. Not long after, they moved to Illinois and raised their six children in Wilmette. Donna was a social butterfly who loved cooking and entertaining, hosting many memorable dinners and parties. She loved her country and often hosted Vietnam veterans for the holidays. Donna had a strong faith in God. She was known for her kindness and generosity, volunteering for many years at the House of Good Shephard, where she was a past president of the Woman’s Board. She loved all sports, particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
A former inmate and her convicted fiancé in a federal prison exchanged vows Sunday night in an unauthorized wedding ceremony over a phone call, moving their plans ahead by one day over concerns that the Justice Department might try to interfere. On Sunday, Chrissy Shorter and Noel Arnold exchanged vows...
(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
The musical group Tavares has lost their eldest member, Ralph Tavares, who would have turned 80 on Friday, December 10. As USA Today reported, the group's manager, David Oriola, confirmed his passing at his home in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, last Friday, December 8. However, as of writing, no cause of death was disclosed to the public by the manager.
Donna J. Taylor, 73, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born March 14, 1948, in Tiffin, to the late Dorsey and Dorothy (Derr) Lehman. She married Jerry L. Taylor on Sept. 2, 1967, and he survives in Upper Sandusky. Donna is...
Donna J. Martin, 84, Warsaw, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne on Nov. 29, 2021. She was born the daughter of Millard and Blanche (Musser) Martin on Dec. 6, 1936, at Plymouth. Those left to remember Donna are her two sisters: Irene Hoagland, Warsaw; and Bonnie...
Donna Rae Sweeney, 95, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, at the Renaissance Assisted Living facility in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the company of her daughter Vickie. Donna Rae had fought an eighteen year battle with dementia. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend was born June 19, 1926, at the home of her parents, Roy and Sibyl Webster, on Fourth Street in Post Falls, Idaho. She attended Post Falls High School.
Donna Roberts Addington, 74, of Norton, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at home. She was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Va., with a degree in Pharmacy. She was the Chief Pharmacist at Wise ARH for many years. She finished out her career as the head of the Pharmacy department for Food City in Clintwood, Va.
SEVIERVILLE — The Southern Hospitality Internship Program (SHIP) recently hired Luke Fall as the program’s new college student recruiting coordinator. Luke, a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee’s Hospitality and Tourism Management program in Knoxville, will work with college and university students, administration and faculty to promote the internship program and coordinate on-campus career fairs and hiring events to recruit quality students for the internship program.
Larry and Donna Meyer of Beaver Dam will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021 with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. A renewal of vows will occur at 1 p.m. The couple was united in marriage...
(CNN) — Anne Rice, author of the best-selling Vampire Chronicles novel series, died Saturday, her son announced on social media. She passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke, Christopher Rice said. Rice's biggest success was her first novel, "Interview with the Vampire," which was published in 1976...
Two and a half years ago, my mother had a daily visitor, a solid-black cat with the most brilliant yellow eyes I’ve ever seen. My mother’s Columbia neighborhood is home to a number of otherwise homeless cats, some of them feral and unwilling to get very near humans.
